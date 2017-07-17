DHL picks new direction

At DHL, there is a supply chain process called ''order picking” where employees fulfill customers’ orders by scanning items from racks before moving them into totes or bins on carts. Using Glass with a partner software solution from Ubimax, pickers now receive all picking instructions directly from Glass, right in their line of sight. With “Vision Picking” freeing their hands of paper instructions, real-time picking instructions, and the scanning function of Glass, pickers can work far more efficiently and comfortably.