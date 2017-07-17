We've all been busy
Businesses have been getting hands-on with Glass Enterprise Edition.
Complex assembly, done faster
AGCO manufactures complex agricultural machines at low volume with the goal of helping make today's farms more productive and more profitable. All AGCO solutions are custom, which can require over 1,000 precise steps to build correctly. Quality is key.
Glass really gives our operators the ability to do their jobs faster, smarter, and safer.
25% reduction in production time on low volume, complex assemblies (as reported by AGCO).
DHL picks new direction
At DHL, there is a supply chain process called ''order picking” where employees fulfill customers’ orders by scanning items from racks before moving them into totes or bins on carts. Using Glass with a partner software solution from Ubimax, pickers now receive all picking instructions directly from Glass, right in their line of sight. With “Vision Picking” freeing their hands of paper instructions, real-time picking instructions, and the scanning function of Glass, pickers can work far more efficiently and comfortably.
Glass allows us to pick faster than normal and reduces the amount of errors that can happen. It's quite easy to learn to use. Every piece of information you need is available on one screen.
15% greater operational efficiency on average (as reported by DHL).
Rewiring productivity
GE partnered with Upskill to implement the Skylight platform with Glass in warehouses and manufacturing facilities globally. At Renewable Energy in Pensacola, Florida, wiring technicians experienced a 34 percent increase in productivity and meaningful quality improvements while assembling wind turbines using Skylight with Glass.
With Upskill, we can support our Brilliant Factory strategy by offering technology that enables workers to be more agile and effective in their jobs, be it in the factory, the warehouse or in the field.
34% increased efficiency in top box wiring process (as reported by Upskill).
Being present with patients
Patients should receive their doctors' undivided attention during office visits. By using Glass and a solution built by Augmedix, Sutter Health liberates doctors from the hours of documenting and charting health histories and medical conditions so they can spend more time doing the work they love – taking care of patients.
In the past, almost a third of my day was spent with my computer; now I spend maybe just two or three minutes per patient using it.
hours of doctor time saved per day on average (as reported by Augmedix).
How Glass can help
Glass is a hands-free device, for hands-on workers.
mic
Stay hands-on
Glass intuitively fits into your workflow and helps you remain engaged and focused on high value work by removing distractions. A quick ‘OK Glass’ can activate the right application for you at any time.
list
Work smarter
Access training videos, images annotated with instructions, or quality assurance checklists that help you get the job done, safely, quickly and to a higher standard. And Glass stays out of your way when you don't need it.
videocam
Instant expertise
Glass can connect you with coworkers in an instant, bringing expertise to right where you are. Invite others to ‘see what you see’ through a live video stream so you can collaborate and troubleshoot in real-time.
Interested in Glass Enterprise Edition? Work with a Glass Partner to develop customized Glass solutions that fit your business.